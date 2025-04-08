FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.91, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 17.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

