Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61), with a volume of 160499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.66).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The firm has a market cap of £30.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.04.

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

