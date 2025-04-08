Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $36.35. 327,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 339,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Disc Medicine news, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $87,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,491.90. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $416,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at $779,503.90. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,690 shares of company stock valued at $19,648,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Disc Medicine by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 235,115 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

