Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Trading 5.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.59. 132,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 472,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s payout ratio is -2,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $20,165,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,981.68. The trade was a 77.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alan Young bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $37,329.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,254.99. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,163 shares of company stock worth $62,213 over the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.