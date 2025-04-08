ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $24.19. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 17,767,163 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
