ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $24.19. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 17,767,163 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.