Top Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 8th

NanoVibronix, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, and AltC Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies that typically have a market capitalization ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks are known for their higher potential growth opportunities, although they may also be more volatile and risky compared to large cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NanoVibronix (NAOV)

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

NanoVibronix stock traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 87,092,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,509. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NAOV

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of CRWV traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,939,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,265,133. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. 17,569,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Read More