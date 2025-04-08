Top Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 8th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies that operate within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, and technology firms that support music distribution and consumption. These stocks allow investors to potentially benefit from the growth and profitability of the music sector, which can be influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and changes in copyright or licensing laws. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.41. 66,028,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,835,785. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.12. The company had a trading volume of 51,905,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,958,858. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.12.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,076,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $236.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

