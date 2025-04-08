SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 677,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,039. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.19. SouthState has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $114.27.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,448,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SouthState by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,812,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

