Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.6 %

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. 1,334,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.53. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,625,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,024,000 after buying an additional 33,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,315,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,602,000 after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,956,000 after purchasing an additional 512,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,456,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.