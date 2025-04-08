Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.54 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 1.54 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.33. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $322.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total transaction of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $305,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,961. The trade was a 14.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

