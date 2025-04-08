Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target Cut to GBX 340 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Volex (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 340 ($4.33) in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s previous close.

Volex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON VLX traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 225 ($2.86). 695,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,223. The company has a market cap of £521.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. Volex has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 375 ($4.77).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £27,200 ($34,623.22). Also, insider Jon Boaden sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £15,932.40 ($20,280.55). Company insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Volex

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

Featured Stories

