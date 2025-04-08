Barclays Lowers Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $38.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CADE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,285. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $71,915,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 846.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 941,613 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,753,000 after buying an additional 460,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $13,225,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

