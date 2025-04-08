Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.39 and last traded at $108.74. Approximately 4,936,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,823,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

