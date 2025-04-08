AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Up 6.5% – Should You Buy?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $261.61 and last traded at $247.35. Approximately 4,747,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,246,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.47.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,045,567.88. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile



AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

