Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $922.42 and last traded at $900.48. 2,002,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,597,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $867.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $968.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $878.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $126,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

