Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Price

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,710. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. AZEK has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,645,427.95. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. FMR LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,431,000 after buying an additional 5,499,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,987,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AZEK by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,340 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AZEK by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 823,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4,255.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 461,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 450,489 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

