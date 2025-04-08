PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

NYSE PHM traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $93.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,641. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $93.04 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1,016.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

