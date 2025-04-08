Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Barclays

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Get Ameren alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,151. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,423.65. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 11,913.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,500,000 after acquiring an additional 795,120 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ameren by 44.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.