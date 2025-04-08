Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $54.79. Approximately 8,781,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 13,133,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $177,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,597.63. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.