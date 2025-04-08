International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.05 and last traded at $228.44. 1,236,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,153,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.78.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $231.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.74. The company has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

