Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $102.99. Approximately 5,041,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,776,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $439.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

