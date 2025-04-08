Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $25.23. 2,344,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,494,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 589,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,540,586.85. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,232. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wayfair by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,757 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,179,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,887,000 after buying an additional 740,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $31,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,735,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

