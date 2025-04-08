Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 2.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.44 and last traded at $152.31. Approximately 9,476,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 19,109,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.