Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $190.34 and last traded at $185.09. Approximately 31,335,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 55,700,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.23.
View Our Latest Report on Apple
Apple Trading Down 3.6 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Apple
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $288,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Apple by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 253,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 276,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.