Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $6.86. 9,750,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 19,899,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $479,386.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,871.10. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,217.92. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

