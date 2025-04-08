iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,101,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 801,049 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $25.32.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
