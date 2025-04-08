iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,101,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 801,049 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $25.32.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,421,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 589,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,590,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,528,000 after acquiring an additional 575,494 shares during the period. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,107,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 372,688 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

