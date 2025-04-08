Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 1,139,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,480,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTE. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.59.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

Baytex Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.