Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.28. Approximately 856,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,310,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Viking in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Viking to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Viking Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a PE ratio of 138.83.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Viking by 32.1% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth about $59,226,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

