Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXSGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $8.42. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 33,911,725 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 491.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.