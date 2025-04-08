Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $8.42. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 33,911,725 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 491.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.