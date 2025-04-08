Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $8.42. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 33,911,725 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.