iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 711,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 510,551 shares.The stock last traded at $67.46 and had previously closed at $66.06.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,454,000 after buying an additional 804,213 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,375,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

