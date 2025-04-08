PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.33. 60,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 287,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

PRA Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $657.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

PRA Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRA Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after buying an additional 121,109 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,607,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PRA Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,018,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 137,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.