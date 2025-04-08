PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.33. 60,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 287,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.
The firm has a market cap of $657.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
