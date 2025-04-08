Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Forge Global Stock Performance

FRGE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Shares of Forge Global are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 14th.

Forge Global declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $159,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 604,728 shares in the company, valued at $604,728. The trade was a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,030,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,170.40. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forge Global by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 534,717 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forge Global by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 348,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Forge Global by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

