Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. 1,159,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO by 30.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in XPO by 159.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 21.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in XPO by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.