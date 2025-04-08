JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. 12,859,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,346. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,309,000 after buying an additional 9,917,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4,278.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

