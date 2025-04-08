Top Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 8th

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, and Canadian National Railway are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares that represent partial ownership in companies based in Canada and are traded on Canadian stock exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). These stocks offer investors exposure to the Canadian economy and its key industries, and their performance is influenced by both local economic conditions and global market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 6,764,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,522,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. 1,632,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,709. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 3,792,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. 2,712,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597,494. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

