Promising Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – April 8th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce, distribute, or advance renewable energy solutions such as solar, wind, or hydropower. These stocks offer investors an opportunity to support environmentally sustainable initiatives while potentially benefiting from the growth of the clean energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $48.39.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 241,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $320.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.26. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

