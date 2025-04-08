TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Veritas raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $156.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

TFI International Trading Down 3.9 %

TFII stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. 245,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $148,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,373,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

