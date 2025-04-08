Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Set at C$20.00 by Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$20.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.19.

Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.63. The company had a trading volume of 456,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$33.06.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.63 per share, with a total value of C$46,876.32. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,365.76. Insiders have bought a total of 8,848 shares of company stock valued at $143,148 in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

