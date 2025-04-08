Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$2.30 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.30 price target by Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Group from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.
Enterprise Group Stock Performance
About Enterprise Group
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.
