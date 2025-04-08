Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$2.30 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.30 price target by Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Group from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

About Enterprise Group

Shares of E stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,558. Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.