Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April 8th (ADYYF, AGCO, AGL, ALL, AR, ARES, AVAV, BE, BLFS, BX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 8th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Adyen alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $98.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $235.00 target price on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $301.00 target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $116.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.50.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $888.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $892.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

NU (NYSE:NU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $183.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $186.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $240.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $275.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $284.00 target price on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $117.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $119.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $244.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $158.00 price target on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $77.00 target price on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $176.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $169.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.