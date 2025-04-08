JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $3.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. JetBlue Airways traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 20,585,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 17,862,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $2,130,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

