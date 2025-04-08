LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $420.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $435.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.81% from the stock’s previous close.

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.08.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $288.04. 365,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,301. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.90. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $384.04. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,625,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after buying an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.