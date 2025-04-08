Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Acquires £19,229.21 in Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Massimo Gesua’sive Salvadori acquired 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($16.66) per share, with a total value of £19,229.21 ($24,477.10).

Georgia Capital Price Performance

Shares of CGEO stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.33) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,320 ($16.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,488. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,390.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £511.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Georgia Capital PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 830 ($10.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,592 ($20.26).

Get Georgia Capital alerts:

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 274.45 ($3.49) EPS for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 58.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 earnings per share for the current year.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.