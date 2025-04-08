A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £150.24 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Euan Sutherland bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($7.97) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($191.24).

Euan Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Euan Sutherland acquired 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.69) per share, with a total value of £151 ($192.21).

A.G. BARR Stock Up 3.0 %

A.G. BARR stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 654 ($8.32). The stock had a trading volume of 276,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,897. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 544 ($6.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 686 ($8.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 618.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

A.G. BARR ( LON:BAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, analysts expect that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a GBX 44.80 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.