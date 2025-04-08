GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $20.08. 323,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,971,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James raised GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

GDS Stock Down 13.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

