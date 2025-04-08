Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.33. 874,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,695,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Sunrun Stock Down 8.8 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,952.30. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. This represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,402 shares of company stock worth $990,341. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $18,500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 367,835 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

