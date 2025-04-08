VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 9% – Here’s Why

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $41.41. Approximately 11,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 60,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of VEON from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

VEON Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.39.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VEON had a positive return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 81.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of VEON by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VEON by 41.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

