Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading 10.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $34.36. 1,073,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,182,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.45 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

