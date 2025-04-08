World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 44,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 29,411 shares.The stock last traded at $119.66 and had previously closed at $112.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRLD

World Acceptance Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $661.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,030.26. This trade represents a 21.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,200. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $619,409. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 84,803.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.