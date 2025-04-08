Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 79,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 106,494 shares.The stock last traded at $67.84 and had previously closed at $64.94.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

